US Marshals find missing teen girls on Cleveland’s West Side as part of Operation Safety Net

CLEVELAND Ohio (WOIO) - About 200 children are missing right now in Northeast Ohio.
Operation Safety Net recovered nearly 30 missing children so far, and the sting is continuing right now.
The task force, led by U.S. Marshals, is working with local partners to get endangered kids to safety.
“These are kids that have been abused, neglected. Some involved in human trafficking,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Two more children were found late Thursday afternoon on Cleveland’s West Side.
The 14- and 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Jackson Township on Aug. 28.
The girls were turned over to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services
U.S. Marshals will continue asking for support from the community in locating missing children from across Ohio.
Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.
