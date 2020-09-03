Wadsworth varsity and JV football games postponed after player ’is considered positive for COVID-19′

The Superintendent said, “Our protocols that involve daily symptom checks helped us in this situation, and we continue to stress the importance of these checks before students go to school and/or practice or an employee goes to work. If a student/employee displays any of the symptoms, he/she should stay home. The list of COVID-19 symptoms can be found by clicking the link below. If you have any concerns, please contact the Medina County Health Department at 330-723-9688 or me at 330-335-1300 or at ahill@wadsworthschools.org. Thank you for your continued support of our school district.”