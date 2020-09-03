Wadsworth varsity and JV football games postponed after player ’is considered positive for COVID-19′

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth City Schools postponed this week’s matchups for JV and Varsity football after a player of the team “is considered positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Andy Hill announced on Thursday night.
The varsity team would have taken on Stow-Munroe Falls on Friday while JV played on Saturday.
No announcements have been made for rescheduled dates for those games.
Superintendent Hill said varsity and JV football practices are also postponed until the Medina County Health Department completes the contact tracing process and gives further guidance.
The MCHD will contact the students who will need to quarantine.
The Superintendent said, “Our protocols that involve daily symptom checks helped us in this situation, and we continue to stress the importance of these checks before students go to school and/or practice or an employee goes to work. If a student/employee displays any of the symptoms, he/she should stay home. The list of COVID-19 symptoms can be found by clicking the link below. If you have any concerns, please contact the Medina County Health Department at 330-723-9688 or me at 330-335-1300 or at ahill@wadsworthschools.org. Thank you for your continued support of our school district.”
