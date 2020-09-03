Westlake man practices diversity and inclusion in daily work: ’there’s no them and us’

The Next 400 Diversity
By Tamu Thomas | September 3, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 7:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the last several months businesses and companies have posted messages standing against racism and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

19 News Anchor Tiffani Tucker talked with a Westlake man who has been promoting diversity since the 90s.

Jim Rector publishes Profiles in Diversity Journal to show workplace diversity and inclusion ideas and solutions.

Here’s a preview of what practicing diversity looks like in this week’s The Next 400 report, a series of stories looking at what’s next for our city and country as it relates to eradicating racism.

