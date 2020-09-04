Cleveland PD officer shot, killed Thursday night identified

Skernivitz was shot Thursday night on West 65th Street near Clark Avenue. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | September 4, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 7:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department officer killed in a Thursday night shooting is James Skernivitz, City of Sandusky Police Department shared in a Friday morning Facebook post.

The post said Skernivitz was 53 years old.

“This one hurts,” Follmer said on the scene.

Skernivitz spent 25 years working on the police force and was currently serving as a detective, according to the post.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” Calvin Williams, Cleveland Police Chief, said Thursday.

Skernivitz was pronounced dead at MetroHealth hospital late Thursday evening, according to police.

His family has been notified.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and fellow officers, as I learn this morning, another officer too close to home...

