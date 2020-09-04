Cuyahoga County health officials share latest important COVID-19 information

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, are set to discuss the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing will be held on Friday afternoon:
For over two weeks now, Cuyahoga County has been classified as a “Orange Alert Level 2″ region under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 16,066 cases and 599 deaths in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.