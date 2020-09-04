Driver dies fleeing attempted traffic stop in Stark County, deputies say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man is dead, after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop by Alliance police, Stark County deputies said.
According to deputies, the man drove off at a high rate of speed eastbound on US 62 in Lexington Township.
Deputies said at 12:51 a.m. Friday, the driver lost control of his Buick LeSabre just west of Union Avenue NE, went off the road and crashed into a tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Deputies said the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stark County Sheriff deputies at 330-430-3800 or 330-451-3937.
