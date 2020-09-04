Euclid man indicted for murder of girlfriend’s daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 31-year-old Euclid man for the murder of his girlfriend’s daughter.
Euclid police said Devon Mallory killed Sofia Echevarria.
The 18-month-old girl died on July 30.
Mallory was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.
Mallory is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 9.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.