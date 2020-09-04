Euclid man indicted for murder of girlfriend’s daughter

By Julia Tullos | September 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 12:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 31-year-old Euclid man for the murder of his girlfriend’s daughter.

Euclid police said Devon Mallory killed Sofia Echevarria.

The 18-month-old Euclid girl died on July 30, 2020. (Source: OBIT)

Mallory was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.

Mallory is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 9.

