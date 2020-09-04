Funeral arrangements set for beloved Cleveland dentist, activist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved dentist known for giving back to the community and championing social and cultural change has died.
Dr. Eugene Jordan passed away on Aug. 28 at the age of 83.
Jordan’s dental practices made it a mission to serve children and others in Cleveland and East Cleveland who couldn’t afford care.
Visitation is Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pernel Jones & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland.
Jordan’s funeral is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
The doctor was heavily involved with the NAACP and once served as the president of the National Dental Association.
Jordan was also instrumental in helping to establish the Black History Celebration at Cleveland City Hall and bringing Juneteenth celebrations to Northeast Ohio.
