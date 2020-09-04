Honoring slain Cleveland police officer: Gov. DeWine orders flags to be lowered in Cuyahoga County, Columbus, at state buildings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags in Cuyahoga County, Columbus, and on the grounds of state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Det. James Skernivitz, the Cleveland police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Flags should remain at half-staff until the day of Det. Skernivitiz’s funeral.
The 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police was shot and killed late Thursday night on the city’s West side.
A second person was also fatally shot, but that individual’s identity has not been released.
Investigators have released a minimal amount of details regarding the circumstances leading up to the deadly police shooting.
Authorities are still looking for the shooter responsible for Det. Skernivitz’s death.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI Cleveland Division at 216-622-6842 or police immediately.
