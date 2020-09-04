Lakewood computer shop seeing shortage in laptops as more students switch to online learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re looking for a laptop right now, you’re probably going to have a tough time finding one as computer shops face a laptop shortage.
“We still are getting calls all the time for laptops and we just can’t keep up with the demand,” said Burt Tardy, manager of E-Tech Computers.
Tardy says when schools and workplaces went virtual in mid-March, the demand for computers exploded.
“All of a sudden, our phones started to ring off the hook. Everybody wanted a laptop,” Tardy added.
The phones at E-Tech are still ringing off the hook, Tardy says. He’s scrambling to get more laptops because there’s only one MacBook in the store right now.
“We have a company that we are in contact with that has a supply of them and we will be meeting with them tomorrow to see if we can get a bunch of them,” said Tardy.
It’s not just the small shops experiencing this shortage; we called a local big box store and they were lacking laptops as well.
This shortage is also causing issues for schools as students transition to online learning.
Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon told us they’ve had delays in getting devices to students.
“We are the victim of supply chain and the supply chain is 10 times more than it was prior to COVID, so we’ve had some delays,” said Gordon.
Gordon says the district will be working over the weekend to get devices to students before the first day of classes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the folks over at E-Tech Computers will also be working around the clock to get their hands on more laptops.
