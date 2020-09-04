Lorain investigators looking for suspect linked to violent assault of disabled man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators in Lorain are hoping the public can help identify a suspect believed to be connected to a violent assault of a disabled man.
The assault happened on August 26 in the area of West 28th Street and Broadway Avenue in Lorain.
Surveillance video captured the suspect running away from the area.
According to investigators, the male suspect is believed to be a juvenile, possibly residing on East 31st Street.
Anyone with information can call Detective Gray at 440-654-3397.
