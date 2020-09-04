$1 million bond for family member accused in murder of Ohio prison doctor at Lakewood home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man accused of murdering an 80-year-old doctor, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday.
Domonique Moore was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse.
Lakewood police said Moore shot and killed Dr. Craig Cullen-Terzano on Aug. 12.
Police said Moore is the husband of the doctor’s granddaughter and they all lived together in a home in the 14600 block of Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood
Police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found the doctor’s body lying in front of the home.
According to police, Moore was taken into custody after a five hour standoff.
Cullen-Terzano worked for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
DeWine said Cullen-Terzano drove to the correction reception center in Orient every day.
Statement from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction:
Doctor Craig E. Cullen (80) of Lakewood OH, a graduate of Harvard and UCLA, a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the US Army and a 10-year employee for the ODRC was described by his peers as, “a dedicated Doctor with a big heart that never had anything bad to say about anyone.” If you personally knew Doctor Cullen you had a Dad, a Grandfather, and a Friend. Doctor Cullen was an educator and loved sharing his skill set with those who worked around him. Doctor Cullen truly believed in the rehabilitation process. Doctor Cullen will truly be missed and his memories will forever live on.
Police have not released a motive for the murder.
Moore is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Sept. 21.
