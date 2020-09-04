Money from lemonade stand set up by kids donated to families of fallen Cleveland police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funds raised by a pair of children will be donated to the families of Cleveland police officers who have died.
“All money from out stand will go to the families of CPD fallen heroes,” a sign on the stand says.
The two boys set up the lemonade stand on Vandalia Avenue near Ridge Road in Brooklyn.
Efforts from the children come after the Cleveland Division of Police copes with the recent deaths of two officers; Detective James Skernivitz was shot to death in the line of duty late Thursday night and Officer Nick Sabo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.