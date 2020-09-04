22 new deaths, an additional 1,332 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,248 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 128,444 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Friday.
An additional 6,679 cases and 286 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,731 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,022 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.