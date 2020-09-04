19 News partners with Cleveland Public Library for The Next 400 series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is dedicated to pulling back the layers of racism in an effort to bring about change.
The station will deliver a series of weekly reports called “The Next 400.” Four-hundred marks the number of years since a group of 20 Africans were first sold in bondage in Point Comfort, Virginia.
What should and do we want America to look like “The Next 400″ years?
We will take a deep dive into the battle for racial justice in Northeast Ohio.
We will investigate policing, criminal justice reform, housing discrimination, unequal educational opportunity, health care disparities and more.
The Cleveland Public Library will provide additional resources to help viewers further understand these tough issues.
This week’s “The Next 400″ report looks at issues of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The CPL has provided a reading list on this topic.
Here are some other resources from CPL.
