Northeast Ohio weather: Gorgeous Labor Day weekend ahead, a few evening showers Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through yesterday evening, and you can thank said front for bringing us a cooler, drier air mass for today.
Hasn’t it been a wonderful day outside?
In the interest of full disclosure, I am actually updating this weather discussion from my back deck.
Your 19 First Alert team of meteorologists gives you permission to enjoy as much outdoor time as you can today!
(Even if it means taking work outside!)
It will be a lovely evening, too.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by morning.
Inland areas, such as Akron, Canton, Wooster, and surrounding communities, will bottom out in the lower 50s.
A few inland locations may even drop into the 40s overnight.
Brr!
Temperatures will rebound nicely tomorrow afternoon.
We’ll top out around 80 degrees on Saturday.
The only fly in the ointment for Saturday will be the opportunity for a few late day rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the lakeshore, and mainly after 4:00 PM.
Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees.
The warm-up will continue into Monday, as highs are expected to climb into the mid 80s.
