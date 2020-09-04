Oberlin Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect caught on Subway surveillance cameras

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than 48 hours after the downtown Oberlin Subway was robbed by a man who indicated he had a gun, police have him in custody with the help of Avon police.
Oberlin Police said the aggravated robbery suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Hughes with the combined work of community tips and investigators.
Hughes is being held at the Lorain County Jail on a $50,000 bond after his initial arraignment was held at Oberlin Municipal Court.
Police said it happened at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Wednesday on South Main Street.
Oberlin Police shared their appreciation for the community’s tipsters by saying, “Thank you for your assistance and helping us ensure the safety of our Oberlin residents, students and visitors!”
