Organizers cancel Black Lives Matter protest planned in Chardon out of respect for slain Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of a rally planned in Chardon over the recent “thin blue line” flag controversy canceled the Friday night event out of respect for murder Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz.
Here is a statement from the organizer:
The protest was organized after the pro-police “thin blue line” flag was carried onto the Chardon High School football field before a recent game.
A separate protest in support of law enforcement is still scheduled to take place on Friday at approximately 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.