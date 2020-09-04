Organizers cancel Black Lives Matter protest planned in Chardon out of respect for slain Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of a rally planned in Chardon over the recent “thin blue line” flag controversy canceled the Friday night event out of respect for murder Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz.

“We are against gun violence against all people, and out of respect for the officer killed on Cleveland’s West side last night, we will be cancelling this evening’s rally. We will continue to stand for Black lives and fight for social justice.”