Organizers cancel Black Lives Matter protest planned in Chardon out of respect for slain Cleveland officer

Organizers cancel Black Lives Matter protest planned in Chardon out of respect for slain Cleveland officer
Chardon High School football (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | September 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 10:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of a rally planned in Chardon over the recent “thin blue line” flag controversy canceled the Friday night event out of respect for murder Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz.

Here is a statement from the organizer:

“We are against gun violence against all people, and out of respect for the officer killed on Cleveland’s West side last night, we will be cancelling this evening’s rally. We will continue to stand for Black lives and fight for social justice.”

The protest was organized after the pro-police “thin blue line” flag was carried onto the Chardon High School football field before a recent game.

“Travel through any Ohio community and you’ll see vehicles with blue line stickers, flagpoles with blue line flags, and...

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, September 3, 2020

A separate protest in support of law enforcement is still scheduled to take place on Friday at approximately 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.