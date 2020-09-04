Rally supporting police, high school football team planned in Chardon following ’thin blue line’ flag controversy

By Chris Anderson | September 4, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chardon police said the department is aware of a protest planned on Friday in response to the recent controversy surrounding the “thin blue line” flag being waved at a high school football game.

According to a Facebook group, a protest is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. to show support for the Chardon football players who brought the flag onto the field.

Chardon Schools Superintendent Michael Hanlon Jr. has since banned the display of politicized messages, which prompted backlash from Geauga County officials.

In advance of Friday’s rally, Charon police and school officials released a joint-statement promoting a security plan because of a football game scheduled for the same evening.

A “Free Speech Zone” has been established for individuals to safely exercise their First Amendment rights.

“Because the District values and supports the rights of individuals to gather and exercise their free speech rights, school leaders worked closely with Chardon Police to locate a Free Speech Zone on the lawn in front of Chardon High School.”

As of Friday morning, over 300 people on Facebook said they are going to the pro-police rally, which will begin at Chardon Square.

A separate protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement has been canceled out of respect for the Cleveland police officer who was murdered while on duty on Thursday night.

