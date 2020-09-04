46-year-old motorcycle driver dies in Akron after his body is wedged under car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man has died after his motorcycle slid Thursday afternoon, which threw his body and caused him to become wedged underneath a car on S. Arlington Street.
Akron police have not identified the victim.
The car involved was a 2012 Chevy Impala being driven by 67-year-old man, according to a Akron Police Department release.
The man told police he was attempting to turn left onto S. Arlington Street around 2 p.m. when he heard screeching and fully stopped his car.
Then the motorcycle fell on its right side, and the driver was thrown, police said.
Police said the victim was unconscious when Ohio State Highway Patrol and witnesses approached.
He was pulled out from underneath and given first aid, according to a Akron Police Department release.
Akron Fire Department took the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is being investigated, and police said speed appear to be a factor.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.