11 arrested, 8 guns confiscated in East Cleveland PD ‘zero tolerance’ detail

East Cleveland confiscated these items in a Friday night bust. (Source: East Cleveland Police Department)
By Avery Williams | September 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 2:20 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police arrested 11 people and confiscated eight guns in a Friday evening “zero tolerance” operation.

The officers were near an apartment complex a little before 11 p.m. when they saw a group of people hanging out in a vacant apartment, according to a East Cleveland Police Department Facebook post.

The post said the group spent free time in this apartment near Euclid Avenue and Garfield Road.

Group members violating the law were then arrested.

