Body of James Skernivitz, fallen Cleveland detective, escorted by police to funeral home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Cleveland detective James Skernivitz has been transferred from the coroner’s office to a Middleburg Heights funeral home.
Skernivitz was killed in the line of duty during a Thursday night shooting.
Police escorted Skernivitz’s family and funeral home employees from the coroner’s office to the funeral home Saturday around 11 a.m.
Multiple departments were involved in the police escort.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
