Body of James Skernivitz, fallen Cleveland detective, escorted by police to funeral home
Officer Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Avery Williams | September 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 12:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Cleveland detective James Skernivitz has been transferred from the coroner’s office to a Middleburg Heights funeral home.

Skernivitz was killed in the line of duty during a Thursday night shooting.

Police escorted Skernivitz’s family and funeral home employees from the coroner’s office to the funeral home Saturday around 11 a.m.

Multiple departments were involved in the police escort.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

19 News was there:

The body of fallen CPD officer James Skernvitz was taken to a Middleburg Heights funeral home late Saturday morning. (Source: Mike Brown)

