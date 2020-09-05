Cuyahoga County Consumer Affairs: Hang up on callers threatening utility disconnection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning residents to hang up on utility scam calls that threaten disconnection.
Utility disconnection scams, which target residents and businesses, often spike before weekends or holidays.
Consumer Affairs has also received reports of utility scammers offering residents a “refund” or discount as a ploy to get account or payment information.
Scam tips:
• Utilities do not accept gift cards, money wires or Bitcoin payments.
• Never share Social Security numbers or banking information with anyone who calls you.
• If you have questions about your utility accounts, contact your utility using the number on the bill. Do not use callback numbers provided in robocalls.
Report scams to Cuyahoga County’s Scam Squad by calling 216-443-SCAM (7226) or use the online reporting form at consumeraffairs.cuyahogacounty.us
