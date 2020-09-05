Funeral held for Cleveland dentist, activist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Eugene Jordan’s funeral was Saturday morning at the Pernel Jones & Sons Funeral Home.
It began at 9 a.m.
Dr. Eugene Jordan passed away on Aug. 28 at the age of 83.
Jordan, who once served as the president of the National Dental Association, was committed to providing dental services to those who couldn’t afford care in East Cleveland and Cleveland.
He also worked with the NAACP and helped establish Juneteenth and Black History celebrations in Northeast Ohio.
