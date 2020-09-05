Funeral plans set for fallen Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wake and funeral plans for Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz were released Saturday.
Friends will be received, with masks and social distancing measures in place, this Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, located at 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.
Mass will be held Friday at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist — located at 1007 Superior Ave. in Cleveland — followed by the burial.
The time of the mass has not yet been set, and the burial service will be private.
Click here for Det. Skernivitz’s obituary.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.