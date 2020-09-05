Head-on collision in Portage County kills 22-year-old Cleveland woman, 2 others seriously injured

PORTAGE COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman died and two others were seriously injured following a head-on collision in Charlestown Township on Saturday afternoon.
Two women, ages 29 and 22, were traveling westbound on State Route 5 in a 2010 Chevy Cobalt, when a 2001 Nissan Maxima, headed eastbound, traveled into their lane and triggered the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ravenna Post.
The 22-year-old died on scene, and the 29-year-old — who suffered serious injures — was rushed to University Hospitals in Cleveland via LifeFlight helicopter.
The 22-year-old man driving the Nissan also suffered serious injuries and was taken to UH Portage Medical Center.
Neither the drivers nor the passenger were wearing seat belts, and troopers are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
