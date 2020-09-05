Indians end Hader’s hitless streak, beat Brewers 4-3

Brewers right-hander Corey Knebel (left hamstring strain) joined the team in Cleveland, but remains on the 10-day injured list. Manager Craig Counsell said the setup man is ready to be activated after beginning a rehabilitation assignment on Aug. 28. “We’re a little concerned with some of our position guys’ (health), so we’re just trying to get through today first,” Counsell said. Knebel owns a 9.45 ERA in eight appearances.