1 injured, 1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday night stabbing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the chest around 9 p.m. Friday in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
A 44-year-old man was also stabbed.
Cleveland police said he was injured in the chest and groin, and his condition is unknown.
EMS took both men to the MetroHealth.
Police said they arrested a 53-year-old man upon arriving to the scene, located in the 2300 block of W. 3rd Street.
Police believe this incident happened in a group home, according to a report.
