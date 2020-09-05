South Euclid PD: 2 suspects scam 2 elderly people out of $18,000 in ‘pigeon drop’ incidents

caption (Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Avery Williams | September 5, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 2:53 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two elderly people are out a total of $18,000 after being the victims of two separate ’pigeon drop’ incidents.

South Euclid police shared these photos of the suspects and a car they traveled in on Facebook:

The two people in these photos are suspects in pigeon drop scams being investigated by South Euclid police.
According to a South Euclid police Facebook post, pigeon drop scams are “a confidence trick in which a mark or ’pigeon’ is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money, or more valuable object.”

The post said this type of theft is also known as a Spanish Handkerchief.

Please contact the South Euclid Police Department at (216) 381-1234 with any tips.

