South Euclid PD: 2 suspects scam 2 elderly people out of $18,000 in ‘pigeon drop’ incidents

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two elderly people are out a total of $18,000 after being the victims of two separate ’pigeon drop’ incidents.
South Euclid police shared these photos of the suspects and a car they traveled in on Facebook:
According to a South Euclid police Facebook post, pigeon drop scams are “a confidence trick in which a mark or ’pigeon’ is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money, or more valuable object.”
The post said this type of theft is also known as a Spanish Handkerchief.
Please contact the South Euclid Police Department at (216) 381-1234 with any tips.
