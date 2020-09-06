Brecksville community honors Det. James Skernivitz, who lived there

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Brecksville Road is lined with blue ribbons and dotted with hanging banners, all to show support for law enforcement and honor fallen Cleveland Police Department Det. James Skernivitz, who lived there.
Large banners hang near City Hall saying: “Support law enforcement and honor dedicated officers and their families.”
The town of around 13.5 thousand people is filled with somber attitudes.
Still, a strong feeling of support of law enforcement hangs in the air Sunday morning.
Det. James Skernivitz, who resided in Brecksville, died Thursday night after being shot.
He was the first Cleveland officer to be killed in the line of duty since David Fahey Jr. lost his life when a hit-and-run driver struck him in in early 2017.
Skernivitz’s funeral will be held Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, located at 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.
It’s asked that those who attend where masks and socially distance.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.