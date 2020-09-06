Family in Chardon has been without internet for over a year

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeff Buehner is sick of being offline. It’s been over a year.
He said Windstream is the only provider in his development, so he has no other options.
Internet installation has been scheduled several times, according to Buenher.
But it never happens, so Buenher said he’s became more and more frustrated.
“Every time it comes close to when I’m supposed to have service, I get another text and it says another month or two out,” he said.
19 News called Windstream Saturday morning about Buehner’s claims.
In a statement they apologized about the mishandling of the customer’s service order and the difficulties experienced.
They also went on to say …
“In the meantime, we are working on a temporary solution. We attempted to install new cable on Friday, Sept. 4, but were unable to do so because of road construction. We will try again on Tuesday.”
Buehner told me someone from Windstream stopped by Saturday around 3 p.m.
“He said ’Well hopefully something will happen,’ and it’s just... it seems very simple to me,” Buenher said as he shrugged.
Buenher said not being able to go online has impacted both his daughter and wife’s lives.
“My wife had an opportunity to work from home, and she’s not able to due to the fact that we don’t have internet,”he said.
Windstream has said that a long term project they are working on will enable them to provide service and faster internet speeds to Buehner and others in the neighborhood.
It’s scheduled to be completed in October.
