Get help with census, vote-by-mail and voter registration at Census Sundays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you struggling to complete the Census, voter registration form or vote-by-mail application?
Asiatown Cleveland and OCA Greater Cleveland want to help!
The groups have put together Census Sundays, where they will be helping non-English and English speakers fill out crucial forms.
There will be volunteers helping in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Toisan.
Census Sundays is happening weekly through September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Asia Plaza’s north doors.
Asia Plaza is located at 2999 Payne Avenue in Cleveland.
Complete the 2020 Census by December to ensure you get counted.
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 5.
The deadline to apply for voting by mail is 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
