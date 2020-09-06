$35,000 reward offered for information on murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are teaming up to officer an award of up to $35,000 for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of Detective James Skernivitz and citizen Scott Dingess.
Cleveland Police said the FBI has offered up to $25,000 in addition to the $10,000 in reward money from Crime Stoppers.
Two juveniles and one adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of the 53-year-old Cleveland police detective.
Police have not yet released the names of the three suspects. They were taken into custody on unrelated warrants and are now being questioned for their potential roles in the deadly shooting.
Officer Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of W. 65th and Storer Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital late Thursday evening, police said.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Skernivitz was shot in the trunk portion of his body, which caused fatal injuries to his heart, great vessels, and lungs.
Police said Skernivitz and a second man were ambushed while sitting in Skernivitz’s police vehicle.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the second man as 50-year-old Scott Dingess.
The FBI set up a 24/7 tipline for any information regarding the shooting death of Detective Skernivitz that can be reached at (216) 622-6842.
You can also call Crimestoppers at (216) 25-CRIME.
Callers can remain anonymous on either line.
