Cleveland mother arrested after child tells police they saw her throw baby strapped in car seat out of car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is behind bars after a child told Cleveland Police they witnessed her throw her baby in a car seat out of her car on Sunday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers went to the 10410 block of Colonial Avenue at 4:48 p.m. on Sunday after the caller said they were with the approximately 4-month-old baby that a child said was thrown out of a red car.
When police and EMS arrived, they saw the child in the car seat was unharmed, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the mother was later found and arrested when she tried to report her baby missing.
The mother then reportedly told officers she just put the car seat down and left, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Police continue to investigate.
