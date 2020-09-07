Cleveland Police arrest 25-year-old woman for fatally stabbing father of their young child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after an argument with the 25-year-old father of their young child led to her slashing his tires before turning the knife on him Saturday night, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said police were called to the 3900 block of E. 131st Street at 6:54 p.m. for the incident.
When officers arrived, EMS was already there helping the victim before he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
His identity has not yet been released.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers learned the victim and the suspect have a young child together and got into an argument.
That argument led to the woman slashing the man’s tires before fatally stabbing him in the chest, according to the report.
Police said the woman was arrested at the scene.
It is unknown what caused the argument.
This homicide is still under investigation.
