Mentor elementary school principal and teacher test positive for COVID-19

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Public Schools confirmed a Hopkins Elementary School teacher and their principal tested positive for COVID-19 over Labor Day weekend.
Superintendent Bill Porter said the Hopkins principal was given a test at University Hospitals on Saturday after she began feeling symptoms late Friday evening and “is doing okay.”
She was at school last week and was in learning spaces around the building, but has now been instructed to quarantine and will not report to work, Superintendent Porter said.
The Hopkins Elementary community was notified of the principal’s positive case on Sunday and alerted of the teacher’s positive test on Monday.
According to Superintendent Porter, school officials immediately called the Lake County General Health District when they learned of the first positive case.
Parents and guardians whose child is in the classroom of the teacher who tested positive have already been contacted by school officials, the superintendent confirmed.
The LCGHD is working with school officials as they conduct contract tracing and instruct the community to continue to self-monitor for symptoms, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
Superintendent Porter also alerted the Hopkins Elementary community that there was a quarantine case on Friday, as well as an additional staff member who was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms on Sunday.
Out of an abundance of caution, Hopkins Elementary will conduct learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, remotely to close the building to students and staff.
Hopkins Elementary was already scheduled to learn remotely on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The superintendent said the school is taking these steps because they do not know whether the principal’s confirmed case is connected to the quarantine case the Hopkins Elementary community was alerted about on Friday.
School officials are still deciding on whether Hopkins Elementary will reopen on Thursday.
The school will be disinfected properly per protocol.
Superintendent Porter sent out the following statement:
“As you know, we are facing a global health crisis due to the spread of COVID-19 and our community is no exception. Please continue to work together to limit the spread of the virus by following the important mitigation guidelines that are in place.
As always, our number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment where students can grow academically, socially and emotionally.”
