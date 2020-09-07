Multiple cars stranded, submerged in significant flooding on Cleveland’s East side (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police closed a stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday because the roadway became overwhelmed with flood waters.
Downpours of rain caused flooding along the East side roadway, leaving some vehicles and drivers stranded or submerged in the high-standing water.
Numerous other streets throughout Northeast Ohio have reported issue of ponding and high-standing water.
