17 new deaths, an additional 778 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,276 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 131,336 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Monday.
An additional 6,822 cases and 289 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,887 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,034 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
