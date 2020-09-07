No new deaths, but 16 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,128 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 17 new deaths and an additional 778 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
