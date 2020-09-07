Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms continue on Labor Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A *FLASH FLOOD WARNING* remains in effect for the following areas until 6:00 PM.
Never drive over a flooded roadway.
Additional *FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS* have just been issued by the National Weather Service for areas south of Cleveland.
Scattered rain and storms will continue through about 10 p.m.
Any rain that we see overnight will be very isolated.
Tomorrow will be a much better, and much hotter, day.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
