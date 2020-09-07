Northeast Ohio weather: Strong storms wind down this evening, heat and humidity return tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire.
However, the heavy rain that moved through earlier today caused quite a few problems.
Even though the rain is winding down and the Flash Flood Warnings have expired, please watch for wet roads and areas of ponding if you’ll be out and about tonight.
Tomorrow will be a much, much better, and much hotter, day.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Rinse and repeat Tuesday’s forecast on Wednesday.
If you’re tired of the heat and humidity, I have good news for you!
Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the low and mid 70s.
