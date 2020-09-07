Power company takes action after 19 News troubleshooters reach out about persisting problems reported in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families in Seven Hills are nervous because they said power problems persist heading into the school year.
Residents in Seven Hills called 19 News investigators saying their power is frequently flickering, and sometimes it goes out all together.
Knowing so many people are already working from home, and many students start back this week, we stepped in to help.
“This is way out of the norm and we need some extra action at this point,” said Mayor Tony Biasiotta.
He recounted all the times he reached out to FirstEnergy about the outages, at least 10 times since May: May 26; June 16; June 22; July 8; July 20; Aug. 13; Aug. 14; Aug. 24; Aug. 29; Aug. 31.
In June, Biasiotta said the power company told him it did a reliability study.
“They said the problems weren’t out of the ordinary then,” he said.
As complaints continued, Biasiotta said the company told him it was still analyzing the situation.
“The frequency is unacceptable for my residents at this point, and it’s unacceptable for me,” he said. “I’ve experienced some brown out and some on and off, but I haven’t seen the prolonged outages.”
Hours after 19 News reached out to FirstEnergy, the mayor said an action plan slid into his inbox, and he got a call from the company’s president, Mark Jones.
“He pledged his full support here,” he said.
Mark Durbin with FirstEnergy said crews are now out cutting back trees that may be interfering with power lines.
It’s something the company does as routine maintenance every four years.
It’s only been two since the last trimming in Seven Hills, but Durbin said that doesn’t mean it may not be needed already in order to prevent future outages.
“We take the service we provide to our customers very seriously,” Durbin said. “It’s an inconvenience for customers and we get that, especially now more than ever with everybody home all the time.”
He added technicians are using thermal imaging to inspect the lines for hot spots.
If they find one, “It means hey we might need to go back and check that to see if there is a loose connection or something there,” he said.
Durbin said our call and those from residents are helping get closer to a resolution.
“As we hear from more and more customers that tends to ratchet things up,” he said.
The mayor said 19 News’ intervention helped alleviate the situation more quickly.
“I do believe through you and your news stations involvement that it went higher up the chain and quicker and residents will benefit from that, and I thank you,” Biasiotta said.
Several residents who have complained, believe the outages have caused their appliances to malfunction.
There is no way to confirm whether the power problems are directly related.
If customers have any issues with their power call 1-800-589-3101.
They can also call the same number to start the insurance claims process.
A representative can see if a resident may be due compensation.
FirstEnergy said it has found a few problem areas since they began troubleshooting.
There’s really no timeline though at this point as to when power will be back to normal for residents.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.