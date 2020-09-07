Storms leave thousands in Ohio without power

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Strong storms brought heavy rain and power outages to northern Ohio this morning.
As of 10:30 a.m., FirstEnergy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power.
More than 1,000 of those customers are in Cuyahoga County.
The outages are mostly in Richmond Heights.
There are also outages reported in Lake and Lorain counties.
You can view FirstEnergy’s map of reported outages here.
