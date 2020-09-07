Traffic Alert: Flooding from severe storms shuts down roads throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety officials throughout Northeast Ohio have shut down roads and stretches of highways due to flooding and unsafe high water conditions on roadways after severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio on Monday.
Akron
Route 8 northbound is closed from Perkins Street to E. Tallmadge Avenue due to unsafe high water conditions. Get off Rt. 8 at Perkins Street northbound as your detour.
Brooklyn
Brookpark and Tiedeman are shut down due to intermittent flooding.
Brunswick
Laurel Road east of Pearl Road is closed due to flooding.
Cleveland
A stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from I-90 to East 105th Street is shut down after the roadway became overwhelmed with floodwaters.
Cleveland Heights
The intersection of North Park and Coventry is shut down due to flooding.
Hudson
Route 8 is shut down at Seasons Road due to flooding and a crash in Stow.
Kent
Cherry Street between Overholt and 261 is closed due to high water.
Lakewood
West 117th Street between Berea Road and Madison Avenue, I-90 East and West, and Warren Road to McKinley Road are experiencing high water. The roads are not shut down, but city officials warn residents to use caution.
Moreland Hills
Route 87 is closed west of River Road due to a downed tree.
North Ridgeville
Lear Nagle between Chestnut Ridge and Center Ridge is blocked because of severe flooding.
North Royalton
Julia Drive is closed due to a downed power line.
Pepper Pike
South Woodland between Brainard and Old Brainard, as well as Lander Road between Shaker and South Woodland have high water. Police have not shut down these roads, but they warn residents to use caution and stay home if possible.
Sagamore Hills
Houghton between Troubadour and Eaton Valley View Road from Chaffee to Sagamore Road, Sagamore Road from Northcoast Hospital to Valley View Road are closed due to flooding. Village Parkway (Southbound) between Arboretum and Greenwood Parkway is shut down due because of a fallen tree blocking the road.
Solon
Carter Street near Davis, and Bainbridge west of Kruse have high water. The roads are still open, but police urge drivers to use caution.
Streetsboro
Route 303 is closed between Stone Road and Jefferson Street due to flooding.
Strongsville
Priem Road is closed north of Albion, and Marks Road is closed south of Jonathan Drive due to high water.
