Traffic Alert: Flooding from severe storms shuts down roads throughout Northeast Ohio

Traffic Alert: Flooding from severe storms shuts down roads throughout Northeast Ohio
Flooding on Cleveland's East side (Source: WOIO/Sia Nyorkor)
By Rachel Vadaj | September 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 5:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety officials throughout Northeast Ohio have shut down roads and stretches of highways due to flooding and unsafe high water conditions on roadways after severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio on Monday.

[ Multiple cars stranded, submerged in significant flooding on Cleveland’s East Side (video) ]

Akron

Route 8 northbound is closed from Perkins Street to E. Tallmadge Avenue due to unsafe high water conditions. Get off Rt. 8 at Perkins Street northbound as your detour.

Due to the current unsafe high water conditions on the roadway, Rt. 8 northbound is closed from Perkins St to E....

Posted by Akron Police Department on Monday, September 7, 2020

Brooklyn

Brookpark and Tiedeman are shut down due to intermittent flooding.

Brunswick

Laurel Road east of Pearl Road is closed due to flooding.

Cleveland

A stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from I-90 to East 105th Street is shut down after the roadway became overwhelmed with floodwaters.

Cleveland Heights

The intersection of North Park and Coventry is shut down due to flooding.

Due to heavy rain the intersection of Coventry and North Park is severely flooded and will be closed until further...

Posted by Cleveland Heights Police on Monday, September 7, 2020

Hudson

Route 8 is shut down at Seasons Road due to flooding and a crash in Stow.

SR 8 Southbound is closed at Seasons Road due to flooding and an accident in Stow. Please plan an alternate route.

Posted by City of Hudson, Ohio - Government on Monday, September 7, 2020

Kent

Cherry Street between Overholt and 261 is closed due to high water.

Road CLOSED Cherry St between Overholt and 261 is CLOSED because of high water. Please find an alternate route allow yourself some extra travel time.

Posted by Kent Police Department on Monday, September 7, 2020

Lakewood

West 117th Street between Berea Road and Madison Avenue, I-90 East and West, and Warren Road to McKinley Road are experiencing high water. The roads are not shut down, but city officials warn residents to use caution.

Avoid W117 between Berea Rd. and Madison Ave. and I-90, East and West Bound, Warren Rd. to McKinley due to high water. Be Safe Mayor George

Posted by City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government on Monday, September 7, 2020

Moreland Hills

Route 87 is closed west of River Road due to a downed tree.

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT - ROUTE 87 IS CLOSED, WEST OF RIVER ROAD DUE TO A DOWNED TREE.

Posted by Village of Moreland Hills on Monday, September 7, 2020

North Ridgeville

Lear Nagle between Chestnut Ridge and Center Ridge is blocked because of severe flooding.

North Royalton

Julia Drive is closed due to a downed power line.

Pepper Pike

South Woodland between Brainard and Old Brainard, as well as Lander Road between Shaker and South Woodland have high water. Police have not shut down these roads, but they warn residents to use caution and stay home if possible.

Sagamore Hills

Houghton between Troubadour and Eaton Valley View Road from Chaffee to Sagamore Road, Sagamore Road from Northcoast Hospital to Valley View Road are closed due to flooding. Village Parkway (Southbound) between Arboretum and Greenwood Parkway is shut down due because of a fallen tree blocking the road.

It comes without surprise, the following roads are temporarily closed due to high water. Please use alternative...

Posted by Sagamore Hills Police Department on Monday, September 7, 2020

Solon

Carter Street near Davis, and Bainbridge west of Kruse have high water. The roads are still open, but police urge drivers to use caution.

Warning. High water is being reported in many areas in Solon. Turn around if you are unsure about the road...

Posted by City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government on Monday, September 7, 2020

Streetsboro

Route 303 is closed between Stone Road and Jefferson Street due to flooding.

State Route 303 is CLOSED between Stone Road and Jefferson Street due to flooding. Find alternate routes.

Posted by Streetsboro Fire Department on Monday, September 7, 2020

Strongsville

Priem Road is closed north of Albion, and Marks Road is closed south of Jonathan Drive due to high water.

Due to high water, Priem Road is closed north of Albion and Marks Road is closed south of Jonathan Drive. Please use...

Posted by Strongsville Police Department on Monday, September 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.