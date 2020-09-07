Transgender inmate misgendered by Cuyahoga County Jail after death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lea Rayshon Daye, 28, passed away Aug. 30 after spending more than a hundred days in the Cuyahoga County jail. In an announcement from the jail, Daye was misgendered as a man.
Daye was charged for aggravated robbery and contempt of court but 19 News is not showing her mug shot because it isn’t relevant to this story.
“The death is being investigated by the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner and Cuyahoga County Sheriff,” said Mary Louise Madigan, a spokesperson for the county.
Eliana Turan from the LGBT Community Center for Greater Cleveland said misgendering people in the trans community is common.
“Unfortunately that’s a pattern in the crisis and it’s one that’s harmful on more than one level,”she said.
Turan believes everyone has to do better because misrepresenting someone is disrespectful.
“This is harmful because it represents a form of character assassination after the individual is gone from this world and they don’t have the opportunity to even push back against that,” Turan added.
Turan remains dedicated in fighting for trans rights.
Her goal is to stop something tragic like this from happening again in the future.
