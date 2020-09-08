Akron man arrested for setting Medina storage location for ‘Santa’s House’ on fire

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Akron man is behind bars, accused of burning down a storage barn in June.
Medina Police Chief Edward Kinney said the barn, located in the 400 block of E. Smith Road, is the storage location for “Santa’s House”, which is a decorative box trailer used during the annual Medina Candlelight Walk festivities.
Kinney said Tristan Rosen admitted to setting the June 5 blaze.
Rosen was taken into custody on Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated arson and arson.
Kinney added the trailer and its contents were destroyed and put the damage estimate at $100,000.
