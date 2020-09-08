Akron man sentenced to 25 years after home invasion led to murder of mother and son

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Jaysaun Holley to 25 years in prison in connection with the deadly shooting of two people in May 2016, according to Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Holley, 21, of Akron, pleaded guilty to:
• Two counts of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications, first-degree felonies
• Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony
As part of his plea agreement, Holley must serve his entire 25-year prison sentence and will not be eligible for early release.
On May 1, 2016, Holley, along with 26-year-old Shaquille Anderson, went to Christopher Freeman’s Akron home. Holley and Anderson robbed the 29-year-old with Anderson then shooting Freeman to death. While running away, Anderson shot and killed Freeman’s 48-year-old mother, Sonia.
Holley was a month away from turning 17 at the time of the crime. On August 1, 2019 Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio ruled Holley was not amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile court and the case was bound over to Summit County Common Pleas Court.
“Jaysaun Holley will have every day of his 25 year sentence to think about what he did. His actions led to an innocent mother and her son being shot to death,” said Walsh. “Sonia Freeman’s 9-year-old daughter was in the home at the time and had to call 9-1-1. I am committed to holding these criminals accountable and ending gun violence in our community.”
Shaquille Anderson, who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for an unrelated crime, is scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in connection with the Freeman murders.
