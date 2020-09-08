Baldwin Wallace issues warning after two crimes happen near campus

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University is urging community members to be cautious after one student was robbed and another student was carjacked Monday night.
The university said one student was robbed at the corner of Seminary and Grand Streets in Berea.
Shortly after, another student had her car stolen at the Giant Eagle in Berea.
Neither student was hurt.
Berea Police said Tuesday morning the suspects from the robberies have left the area.
Classes will proceed as scheduled.
