Bay Village Schools offering in-classroom learning for the first time this semester the week of Sept. 14

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - After two weeks of learning remotely, Bay Village Schools will open up district buildings for in-classroom learning the week of Sept. 14.
Superintendent Jodie Hausmann announced the district’s decision after calling the data points from the district, city, county, and alert systems “favorable.”
However, students who chose to learn remotely for the first nine weeks of the semester will continue to use Google Classroom and Zoom for daily instruction with their in-building classmates.
The superintendent said in-building mode will be guided by a “Slow Launch Start,” which is a process that brings back up to half of the students in-building at one time to allow teachers to work with smaller groups and to supervise safety protocols.
According to Superintendent Hausmann, “this ’50-50′ model has been very successful in other countries.”
"Although we are excited to see many of our students In-building next week, we must be realistic and transparent -- In-building instruction may not be a permanent decision,” said Superintendent Hausmann. “We will be nimble, and review our datapoints and respond by our next two-week chunk deadline of Thursday, September 24. Until then, we thank our families and entire community for continuing to make good choices.”
Bay Village Schools laid out a plan at the beginning of August to make decisions in two-week chunks on whether they will have students work remotely or in the classroom.
The next decision will be made on or before Sept. 24 for the week of Sept. 28.
