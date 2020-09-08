Cleveland Browns agree to 2-year extension with running back Kareem Hunt, reports say

By Chris Anderson | September 8, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 1:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract extension with running back Kareem Hunt, according to reports.

NFL analysts say the Browns have agreed to extend Hunt’s contract two additional years, meaning the team will have control of the Northeast Ohio native for a total of three seasons.

Hunt played only half the season for the Browns in 2019 behind Nick Chubb because of an eight-game suspension enforced by the NFL for his involvement in several offseason physical altercations.

In eight games with Cleveland, Hunt ran for 179 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns begin the 2020 season against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

